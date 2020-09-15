Ambidextrous World Record Holder Aadi Swaroopa now aims for Guinness Record

Ambidexterity is not common. People who are truly, thoroughly ambidextrous are extremely rare. While 10 per cent of the population is left-handed, only about 1 per cent are truly able to alternate between both hands. They are in a league of their own. Truly. But our own daughter of the soil, 16-year-old Aadi Swaroopa, studying at Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra (a Study Centre), Mangaluru has joined the league – she writes equally well with both her hands simultaneously.

Aadi has created a world record for writing the most number of words with both hands simultaneously in one minute. The ambidextrous Aadi set the record by writing a whopping 45 words in unidirectional style, using both hands in just one minute. The earlier record stood at 25 words in a minute. Her feat was declared as an exclusive world record by the LATA Foundation organization of Rai Bareli of Uttar Pradesh. She has attempted to upend her own record since 21 July 2020 and has been able to push this word limit to 50 and her constant practice will help her achieve 60 words, asserts her dad. Indeed today is her Birthday and her Dad says that there can be no better gift, as Aadi smiles. She now aims to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Her inherent ability to write with both hands simultaneously – left-handed mirror writing, while the right-hand remains unmirrored – became evident as early as when she was two and half years old says her dad Gopal Gopadkar aka Gopadkar, the director of Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra.

She is the fastest writer with a speed of 40 words per minute. Aadi initiated this practice in Swaroopa Kendra, run by her parents, Gopadkar and Sumadkar, as a creative home task. From the two years plus, she has developed this extraordinary ability to write with both hands together, has never been to a regular formal school. Aadi will be taking her SSLC examinations next year as a private candidate. “Settings of the formal schooling system and demand it places on students have instilled fear in her and she has not set foot in a school since,” says her dad. In the long run, she aspires to be an IAS officer.

During the Lockdown she did a lot of research and found 10 different styles of writing with both hands simultaneously. These include Uni Direction, Left-hand speed, Right-hand speed, Reverse running, Mirror image, Hetero Topic, Hetero Linginguistic, Exchange, Dancing, and Blind Folding. These techniques unfold both the left and right brains simultaneously.

Her mother, Sumadkar speaking to Media persons said, “Since Aadi was 2½ years of age, she accompanied Swaroopa’s Education Jatha across Karnataka, and continued doing so till the 2019 Annual Jaatha’s and participated in more than 1600 programs and staged her talent show along with the group. Besides this personally, she has performed Mimicry, Beat Box, and memory shows and inspired thousands of students. She started reading at the age of one and a half years, and at the age of two and a half years, Aadi used to write nearly 30 pages per day. This technique could trigger both the left and right parts of the brain that might flourish creatively. So this could be a rare opportunity of tremendous possibilities in the education arena. She is planning to set world records using her other talents too”

Indeed Aadi has several other talents too – through the unique Visual Memory Art of Swaroopa, Aadi can summarize in an art form, an entire lesson in one sheet. She is well versed in literature, music, Yakshagana, painting, mimicry, beat-box, excellent memory power, and Rubik’s Cube. Interested in Music, Aadi is learning Hindustani Music from Pandit Ravi Kiran- Manipal; Yakshagana from Vidhushi Sumangala Rathnakar; and guitar and keyboard online. She has composed poems and notes of the SSLC syllabus and sung for 10 C.D.s. Being a sharp reader of both Kannada and English, Aadi writes stories, poems, and novels. A collection of 40 stories in single (Aadhiya Kathe Anthya Nive Heli) was released on her 10th Birthday. In the same week, she conducted a solo exhibition of 40 of her paintings at the Prasad Art gallery Mangaluru. She has performed for the All India Radio, Namma T.V., and other local and national channels, in groups.

Aadi Swaroopa loves to learn general knowledge packages for continuous Memory development, like all the Taluks of Karnataka, names of 736 districts of India, 64 Vidyas, 101 Kauravas, etc. She has set records by drawing a visual memory Chart of one complete lesson on a single paper using a special memory technique. She can register and recall 1000 things given at random associated with a number within 4 to 5 seconds. She can record and recall 1000 phone numbers. She can solve RUBIC CUBE in 45 seconds and has set a Guinness record as a group event under the association of Pruthwish Brahmavara. Another area of interest is the study of psychology and critical analysis.

Aadi’s parents say that what their daughter is not focussed on setting records but instead is focussed on utilizing her unique talents to grow as a person and inspire others to do so.