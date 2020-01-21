AMANO PIONEER ECLIPSE, USA IS LAUNCHING ITS PRODUCTS IN INDIA.

Amano Pioneer Eclipse is located in Sparta, North Carolina, USA where its 150,000 square foot facility manufactures floor care and sanitation chemicals and equipment for the Janitorial and Sanitation industry. With a sales presence in over 40 countries and a manufacturing capacity of 30 million gallons of chemicalsper year it is one of the largest players in the world in Floor Care and House Keeping products.

The company offers more than just machines and chemicals. Amano Pioneer Eclipse offers working systems that address specific maintenance problems in every facility. The EnviroStar Green™ family of environmentally preferred chemistry provides managers with a complete cleaning line that can help meet strict local, regional and federal “green” specifications. The PowerStar® Hard Floor Maintenance System combines machines, chemicals and other floor care tools into a comprehensive program to maintain concrete, terrazzo and stone floors. And, the AquapHyll Dilution Control System provides a way to lower expenses while improving consistency in all facets of facility cleaning and sanitation.

Specializing in floor care systems, Amano Pioneer Eclipse offers a wide array of finishes for all types of resilient floors, green cleaning chemistry for carpets and priming and coating chemicals for wood. From high gloss coatings for vinyl composition tile to low gloss coatings for wood floors, Amano Pioneer Eclipse professionals develop custom cleaning systems based on facility traffic, usage and environment. Company experts understand that no two buildings and properties are the same and they consistently meet every challenge from property managers around the world.

For almost 40 years Amano Pioneer Eclipse experts have solved the toughest professional cleaning problems. Continuous systems improvement, product development and industry know-how keep the company on the leading edge of facility maintenance and care.

The company has made a strategic tie-up with Vibhava Marketing Corporation, Bangalore who have 30 years of experience manufacturing and trading housekeeping products in India.

Together they are launching an entire range of products and services in India on 16th Jan 2020 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Bangalore. Owners, Housekeeping Managers and Facility Managers of all major 5 Star Hotels, Big Hospital Chains, IT Parks etc. are attending the event.

Ms. Jacqueline van Delft, VP, International Operation, Mr.JoJu Velarde, Regional Head for Asia and Oceania and Mr. Nandakumar H N,CEO of Vibhava will preside over and launch the products and services.