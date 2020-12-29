Amala Paul sums up 2020, says ‘I learnt not being okay is okay’

It’s that time of the year when you look back and recall the memories and evaluate what life has offered in the last 365 days. 2020 is about to end in a couple of days and we all are about to step into 2021 with hopes. As we are about to head to 2021 Amala Paul reminisced how this year went by for her. The actress recalled the incident of her going to Ayurveda and re-assembling her life and how she connected with her inner self and let go of the ego. The actress also shared the life lessons she learned in the year.

She captioned the summarizing series as ‘#TheYearThatWas’ and shared her experience. “I fell back on Ayurveda to reset my biological clock. I reconnected with the divine and rose from the death of my ego and let the Kundalini within me to be kindled. I didn’t escape pain, I let it affect me and I learned through the suffering. I accepted everything life threw my way with grace and gratitude. I learnt not being okay is okay. Not accepting you’re not okay is okay. Okay? Healing begins with acceptance! (sic),” she wrote, summing up 2020.

Meanwhile, Amala Paul is in Hyderabad, after a big vacation in Goa. The actress is filming for her next project in Hyderabad. Amala Paul will be next seen in Blessy’s ‘Aadujeevitham’.