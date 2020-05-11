Allu Arjun Pushpa – 100 percent Made in India film

During this crisis, many netizens are requesting the people to use Made In India Products to increase the GDP growth of our country India. It looks like the film industry is also following Made In India rule. Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa film unit replaced all the foreign locations with Indian locations so that it will provide employment for Indian film workers. So Sukumar’ directorial venture Pushpa is going to be a 100 percent Made in India film.

Pushpa will be an entirely ‘Made In India’ product. The makers of Pushpa are going to hire Indian technicians.

The action thriller drama of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is being made with a whopping Rs 150 Cr budget, and it is going to be a costliest film in Allu Arjun’ career. Karnataka Crush Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead. This is the first time, Dear Comrade girl is going to share the screen space with Allu Arjun in a film Pushpa, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Pushpa is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers which has the music by Devi Sri Prasad. The makers have already released the first look poster where Allu Arjun was seen in a bearded avatar wearing a checked shirt, while in the second still, Stylish Star was seen sitting on the floor after being nabbed by the police for allegedly smuggling sandalwood.