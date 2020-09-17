Allu Arjun lands in trouble after outing

Stylish Star Allu Arjun landed in trouble. It is known news that few days ago, Allu Arjun along with his family members and the friends visited Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. Sarrainodu star Allu Arjun also visited Kuntala waterfalls during this weekend outing. As soon as Allu Arjun reached the spot, hundreds of fans and the movie lovers gathered only to catch a glimpse and click photographs of him.

Bunny was spotted in t-shirt, knee length shorts and sleeveless jacket. Stylish Star’ look in long curly tresses and rugged beard grabbed the attention of everyone. It was also heard that Allu Arjun was personally scouting for some of the locations for his movie Pushpa. Now according to the latest update, Allu Arjun landed into trouble after the officials of the Right to Information Act filed a complaint with Neradikonda police in Adilabad district for violating the rules during coronavirus times.

The complaint said that Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and the Kuntala waterfalls are closed for public because of the coronavirus pandemic but Allu Arjun along with his friends violated the rules. The case has been registered against Allu Arjun at the police station.