All necessary COVID-19 protocols in place for JEE exams: Minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru

The preparations to ensure necessary COVID-19 protection protocols for conducting Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 from September 1 to 6 have been made in Karnataka, said Dr K Sudhakar, State Medical Education Minister.

The minister said, “We have done SSLC examinations, post-graduation medical exams successfully. Similarly, we will conduct the JEE exam without adverse situations for students.”

He said that the state government is focused and responsible for ensuring that the children who like to pursue professional careers should not be jeopardised with the situation.

“We will ensure that they are protected, safety measures are taken and at the same time, they excel in their careers,” he further said.

While commenting on the criticism over holding exams, Dr Sudhakar said that most of the students are in favour of the decision.

“Some organisations have a political bent of mind and so they make empty noise. Most of the students are supporting and appreciating the move of the Centre (to hold JEE and NEET exams). We are ready and I welcome and support the decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, students across different states of the country including Bihar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha, are appearing for the JEE exams at designated centres.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6.