Alia looks stunning in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ first look

Alia Bhatt is all set to impress her fans with her acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s next ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘. Yesterday, the star took to her Instagram handle to drop the logo and today we’ve got our hands on the first look posters of the film featuring Alia.

In the first poster, we can see the young version of Gangubai aka Alia. She looks vulnerable and at the same time, we can see depth in her eyes. She sported a blue blouse and a red skirt with hair plaited in two. She completed the look with a red bindi, small hoop earrings and green bangles.

In the second poster, Alia looks like an ultimate mafia queen. Her dark kohled eyes and a big red bindi with a choker necklace, nose pin and earrings, shows that she is here to rule.