Alia Bhatt resumes shoot; shares her excitement on social media

Alia Bhatt is one of the most promising young actresses in B-town, who has always managed to impress the audience with her stellar on-screen performance. Now, the actress seems to be back on the sets of her upcoming project as she took to social media to share her excitement with a post.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kalank’ recently shared a beautiful smiling post of hers which was followed by another one where she could be seen getting ready for work. She captioned the post as “What day is it? It is shoot day.”

While several makers and actors have resumed the shoot of their upcoming projects, several theatres have even opened up across the globe. Meanwhile, reports of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor going to resume the shoot of their upcoming project ‘Brahmastra’ had been making rounds on the internet since the past few days. With multiple projects in her kitty, Alia seems to be adamant to dominate the box office in the coming months.

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir have been winning over the internet with their adorable chemistry. The two have been giving their fans major relationship goals as they have been bonding with each other’s families as well.

Apart from ‘Brahmastra’, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, S. S. Rajamouli’s multi-starrer ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’.