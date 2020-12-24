Alia Bhatt opens up about shooting in Telugu for ‘RRR’

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’ where the actress will be seen speaking Telugu for the first time. She recently opened up about her experience shooting in the south language. Alia also revealed that she was speaking her lines in her sleep.

Shedding some light on the same, Alia told a news portal that shooting for the film was a very different experience for her because along with Hindi, she also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language she doesn’t understand.

Elaborating further, Alia added that she literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, the actress was speaking her lines in her sleep. Alia added that she was waking up and saying her lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Alia is extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film and to be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej.

‘RRR’ will also star Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in key roles.