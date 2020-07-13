Alia Bhat deserves good films in nepotism industry: Rahul Bhat

Is Nepotism in the Hindi film industry here to stay? How fair is the debate? Are the people who are speaking against this also a part of the problem? Ugly actor Rahul Bhat speaks about it. One of his first quotes is, “I’m irritated. Do these trolls spewing venom on social media know the exact meaning of nepotism? Alia (Bhatt) is a brilliant actor. Look at her performances in Udta Punjab and Raazi. She deserves to be here.”

He added, “When a lawyer’s son can become a lawyer, he has an advantage. But at the end of day the son will have to walk the path alone. Talent and nepotism are two different things. Those who’re shouting nepotism and hurling abuses, do they understand that they’re also responsible for it. If you want good actors and interesting films to flourish, you also need to go and watch them. On the contrary, you watch films of big stars, follow them everywhere including social media.”

He also talked about how people began attacking a certain group of actors and filmmakers after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhat stated, “People are accusing Mahesh Bhatt of foul play, I mean where are these things coming from?” He also revealed how he doesn’t want to work with Bhatt and has been a victim of nepotism himself.

He said, “I don’t want to work with him. I’m a victim of nepotism, too. I didn’t have work in between. A very big star promised me something, but that never happened and I was cheated on. I had sent this star a legal notice too. If Karan Johar doesn’t want to work with me, should I kill him or commit suicide? No, because such things happen.”

Bhat was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Fitoor in 2016, which also starred Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tabu.