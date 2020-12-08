Akshith Shashikumar signs his second film

Actor Akshith Shashikumar, who is waiting for the release of his debut film Seethayana, has already signed his second film. Titled Samith, this one will also be a multilingual film being made in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The film was officially flagged off in Hyderabad on Monday. The film has two female leads, Chandini and Anuvarna, and will be directed by Satheesh Malempati.

Talking about the film, Akshith says, “This is a complete thriller subject and is based on a true incident that happened in Rajasthan. Of course, we have fictionalized it and added more elements to make it suitable for a film. We began shooting in Hyderabad, and we will also shoot in Chennai and Bengaluru as well. I am excited that this will also be a trilingual like my debut. I wanted to ensure I keep that platform going.”

Talking about bagging his second film before the release of his first, he says, “I think it is my parents’ blessings. For rookies like me the pandemic did bring in the question of ‘what next?’. I did get some stories, but the pandemic had put a halt on films being launched. I am glad that this story worked out and I am looking forward to shooting for the film.”