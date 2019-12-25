Akshay Kumar reveals Aarav’s reviews for Mission Mangal, Houseful 4

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz is all set to release this Friday. The comedy-drama movie narrates the story of two couples sharing the same surname, becoming a part of a huge goof-up by an accident. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in ley roles. The trailer of Good Newwz and even the songs like, Sauda Khara Khara, Chandigarh Mein are a rage in the nation. Being a comic caper, Akshay is ending the year on a high note. The big goof-up in Good Newwz touches on the subject of In-Vitro fertilization.

Recently, in an interview, Akshay opened up saying that his son, Aarav is critical about his work. He added saying, Aarav would watch 90 percent on his films and give a one-word review about the same. “Yes sometimes he watches them. Actually he watches 90 per cent of my movies. He then tells me also how he found the film. He gives a one word feedback, if he likes it he will say, ‘Good dad, I liked it or dad I didn’t like it’. He watched Mission Mangal and he said, ‘dad, I loved it’. But when he saw Housefull 4, he was like, ‘it was okay dad.’” Akshay told the leading daily.

Akshay also opened up on his daughter Nitara. The Kesari actor said that Nitara is curious about the paparazzi and asks why they click pictures. Akshay answered how he explains to Nitara, “She just asks me, “Why are they clicking photographs daddy? Tell them to click your photographs.” Then I explained to her, “They can earn money also. It is good to give them photographs. They also have a family.” So, she understands and that is why she doesn’t mind. Everybody is happy