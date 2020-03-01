Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ wraps up shoot

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ has been in the news ever since it was announced. A few days back, the makers dropped the look of Akshay where he was seen donning a saree and dressed up as a woman which created a lot of buzz amongst the fans. Recently, the ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ team just wrapped up the final schedule of the film.

Kiara shared a photo on her Instagram stories from the last day of the sets. In the photo, Akshay is seen posing along with the team as they wrap up the shoot. The picture was shared by producer Shabinaa Khan which was re-shared by Kiara on her Instagram story. While sharing the photo, Shabinaa wrote, “It’s a wrap up on Laxmmi Bomb. Missed you Kiara Advani. See you in cinemas on 22:05:2020.”

In the film, Akshay will portray the role of a transgender. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ is a remake of the South film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’. The shooting began in April 2019 and is all set to hit the theatres on 22nd May 2020. The movie also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Kalsekar and Tarun Arora in pivotal roles.