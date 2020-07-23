ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Akshay Kumar is a hero in the truest sense of the word: AmikaShail

IBC Office July 23, 2020
0 18 Less than a minute

AmikaShail describes the experience of working with superstar Akshay Kumar as a dream come true. Amika features with Akshay in the upcoming horror comedy “Laxmmi Bomb”.

“Working with Khiladi Kumar was like a dream come true. Akshay Kumar is a hero in the truest sense of the word. As an actor, he is very down-to-earth and is aiming for constant improvisations. We all are awestruck and proud of his various initiatives and contributions – be it to the government bodies or the people at large during the pandemic,” said the “Baal Veer Returns” actress.

Talking about her role in “Laxmmi Bomb”, which will directly go to a digital platform, she said: “Although my character in the film has limited presence, it will have a lasting impact on the audience.”

Amika is also a trained singer. At the age of nine, she had participated in a singing-based reality show. She had even sung in the Mahie Gill-Nana Patekar film, “Wedding Anniversary”.

“After being a singer, I realised that I could try acting. I was very fascinated by the television industry right from the time I participated in a singing reality show. I admit that I came to Mumbai with the goal of being a singer, but acting drew me towards it. ‘Udaan’ gave a boost to my confidence and motivated me to go for more,” she said.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

July 23, 2020
19

PranamDevaraj to work with director Jadesh Kumar

July 23, 2020
19

‘The Crown’ season 5 will not premiere until 2022

July 23, 2020
17

Thappad actor AnkurRathee gets engaged to girlfriend Anuja Joshi

July 23, 2020
18

Sushant Singh’s last film ‘DilBechara’ to release today

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker