Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls go on an adventure in ‘Man vs Wild’ trailer

Akshay Kumar is known for his action films. Now, the reel life ‘hero’ will be seen with the real-life survivalist Bear Grylls from Man Vs Wild as the duo go on an adventure in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Sharing a trailer of what looks like an action-packed episode, Akshay Kumar wrote, “I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea.”

The trailer shows the duo jumping out a truck, crossing crocodile-infested waters, rope climbing from various heights and much more. All of this happens in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which is spread over 874 sq km and was formed by integrating forest areas of the erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park, which was established in 1941, and was later enlarged to its current size in the Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

The elephant poop tea reference is to a scene from the trailer which shows Akshay Kumar taking a sip out of a tumbler that contains what Bear calls ‘elephant tea’. Bear himself, meanwhile, throws out the contents of his own tumbler when Akshay is looking away. Was there really elephant poop in it? We’ll only know in the episode. Indeed, Akshay can be heard saying, “This whole adventure, I’ll remember for the rest of my life”.

Bear Grylls has worked with other Indian personalities on Man Vs Wild as well, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Rajinikanth. The latter had also shot with Bear in Bandipur and had suffered minor injuries during the shoot after he reportedly tripped over a lantana bush.

Akshay had shared the first look of the episode last month and said, “You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild.”

The episode of Man Vs Wild featuring Akshay Kumar will premiere on the Discovery Plus app on September 11 at 8 pm, and on the Discovery channel on September 14.