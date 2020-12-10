Akash Ambani, Shloka become proud parents of a baby boy

INDIATOP NEWS

In happy tidings, Mukesh and Nita Ambani on Thursday announced that they have become grandparents for the first time as their son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka gave birth to a baby boy.

“With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai,” the Ambani family said in a brief statement.

Shloka (Mehta) and Akash were married at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai on March 9, 2019, with the who’s who from the world of business, politics, Bollywood, cricket along with international celebs coming to bless the young couple.

“Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to have become grandparents for the first time, as they welcome the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani,” the overjoyed family said today.

“Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today (Dec. 10) in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well,” the Indian business’s first couple added.

The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families, they said, even as social media erupted in jubilation with congratulatory messages flooding from all over.

