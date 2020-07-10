Ajay Devgn’sfans callPrachi Desai ‘Hypocrite’

Ajay Devgn’s fans are hitting back at Prachi Desai after she took on the star for only mentioning Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan to mark the eighth anniversary of BolBachchan on July 6. They are sharing her 2014 tweet, in which she had only tagged Abhishek to mark the film’s two years and calling her a ‘hypocrite’.

In case you missed it, Ajay Devgn marked eight years since the release of his film, BolBachchan (2012), on Monday by posting a throwback picture of co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan (who did a cameo) from the set of Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture. The actor posted on social media, celebrating eight years of BolBachchan.

To which, co-actor Prachi Desai replied to Devgn and wondered why he forgot the rest, including Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani, Neeraj Vohra and JeetuVerma, who played important roles.

The inside and outsider debate has created a wave on social media. A lot of Bollywood actors, including RaveenaTandon, KanganaRanaut, and many have spoken about their experience after falling victim to nepotism.

Prachi Desai, who kickstarted her acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap, was last seen in a short film Carbon. Speaking about her debut, Prachi was a part of Kasamh Se which was one of the most popular daily soap opera from the Balaji Telefilms banner, which ran from January 2006 to March 2009.

Prachi made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Rock On!! and ever since then has featured in films like Life Partner, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Teri Meri Kahaani, BolBachchan, I, Me Aur Main, Azhar and Rock On 2. The actress is busy with her next film titled Kosha, a dark urban fantasy. Kosha revolves around a disruptive girl who is a rock band member with a history of “alcohol and substance abuse.”