Ajay Devgn’s historical drama Tanhaji creates hype

Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain the audience with a historical war drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The buzz surrounding the film is very high. Given the fact that Ajay will be seen as a historical warrior for the first time ever. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor opened up saying that they (the makers and him) are planning to turn it into a franchise called Unsung Warriors. Talking about the same, Ajay said, “We had decided to create a franchise on unsung warriors of our history. Om (Raut, director) came to me with this story of Tanaji Malusare. It was fabulous to start our franchise. The idea is to take stories out of the states these heroes came from, not only to other states of the country but also worldwide.”

The actor went on to reveal that he has shortlisted quite a few names of the other warriors whose life story they are planning to bring on the silver screen. Ajay Devgn revealed that the next one would be based on King Suheldev. Talking about the warrior, Ajay said, “We’ve shortlisted quite a few. But the next one will be based on King Suheldev, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in Bahraich (in Uttar Pradesh today) in the 11th century AD. Ghazni had got the Somnath Temple razed and after defeating his army, Suheldev rebuilt it. The film will be based on Amish Tripathi’s book, which he is currently working on. We have met and discussed the film adaptation.”

Meanwhile, recently Kajol opened up in an interview with Mid-Day saying that she initially thought of it as a joke as felt that Ajay approached her so that he won’t have to pay her. Kajol went on to add (seriously) saying that he would develop the character if she liked and agreed to be a part of the project. Explaining what he meant, Ajay told Mirror, “The kind of scenes she has, required that level of performance. The film also shows the sacrifices of Tanaji’s wife, Savitribai. She knows that her husband may not come back from the battlefield. We needed a performer for this character and I told her if she liked the part, we’d write the scenes accordingly.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases on 10 January 2020 and will clash with Deepika Padukone‘s Chhapaak. Rajinikanth‘s Darbar releases on 9 January and hence, Ajay’s Tanhaji could face another competition there.