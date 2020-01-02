Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’- first look unveiled

The much-awaited first look of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming next ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ is out. The superstar’s never-seen-before avatar as the Indian Air Force officer is quite impressive. The director of the film Abhishek Dudhaiya shared the first look on Twitter as a New Year surprise for the audiences. He also revealed that the film will hit the theatres a day before Independence Day i.e., August 14 this year.

Abhishek shared the first look on the micro-blogging site and captioned it as “It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020.”

In the meantime, the film revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pak War and Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

He was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war. He was accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence brigade at the airbase.

During an interview talking about the film, Vijay Karnik had mentioned that he could only see Ajay Devgn essaying his character and he is glad that the actor is on board.