Airlines divert flights to avoid Iranian airspace amid tensions

Singapore

Several airlines on Wednesday said they would be avoiding Iranian airspace or canceling flights in the wake of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Singapore Airlines, China Airlines and Malaysia Airlines were among those which said they’re avoiding the Iranian airspace.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Emirates and its sister airline flydubai cancelled Wednesday flights to Baghdad.

“We are carefully monitoring the developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if required,” Emirates said in a statement to Reuters.

The announcements came after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against multiple bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Tehran’s attack follows the U.S. killing of Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, last Friday. Tensions in the Middle East rose following his death, with Iran vowing revenge.

Singapore Airlines said that “In view of the latest developments in the region, all SIA flights in and out of Europe are diverted from the Iranian airspace.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will make the appropriate adjustments to our routes if necessary,” it added.

Taiwan’s China Airlines also said it will not fly over Iran or Iraq due to regional tensions, Reuters reported.

Australia’s Qantas said it was adjusting flight paths in the Middle East to avoid airspace over Iran and Iraq.

Another Taiwanese airline, EVA Air and Malaysia Airlines also said they’re avoiding flying over Iran airspace.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued notices on Tuesday night outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

“The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East,” it said in a statement. “We continue coordinating with our national security partners and sharing information with U.S. air carriers and foreign civil aviation authorities.