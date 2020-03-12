BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Airline shares tumble as global travel restrictions hit investor sentiment

IBC News Bureau March 12, 2020
0 32 Less than a minute

NEW DELHI: Airline stocks faced heavy headwinds on Thursday as concerns over enhanced travel restrictions amid spreading of coronavirus infections rattled investor sentiment. Shares of IndiGo, SpiceJet and the defunct Jet Airways were deep in the red in the morning trade, with SpiceJet slumping over 18 per cent.

The broader market crashed as the benchmark 30-share Sensex plunged over 2,000 points. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo tumbled 10 per cent to Rs 1,039.35 apieice, a day after it said that quarterly earnings would be hit due to fall in daily bookings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SpiceJet dropped over 18 per cent to Rs 49.40 while Jet Airways fell nearly 5 per cent to Rs 18.95. Uncertainty over the outcome of the ongoing insolvency process and reports of bidders not being interested in Jet Airways added to the negative sentiments.

Equities and crude oil prices plummeted again on Thursday after US President Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe to the US for a month to fight the coronavirus, ramping up fears of a global economic recession.

The news came after the World Health Organization officially labelled the outbreak a pandemic and hit out at “alarming levels of inaction” for its spread.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 12, 2020
54

‘Namma Poweru’: Musical video released for Appu’s b’day

March 12, 2020
38

District women achievers felicitated by the District Women Congress Unit

March 12, 2020
37

Run away man tests negative for conoravirus

March 12, 2020
35

No injuries sustained as Under-construction flyover collapses

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker