Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief Visits Air Force Station Hakimpet

Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force visited Air Force Station Hakimpet today. On arrival, he was received by Air Officer Commanding, Air Commodore AS Minhas, who briefed him on diverse flying training activities being undertaken at the Station.

During the visit, he interacted with the Flying Instructors of the Fighter Training Wing (FTW) and Helicopter Training School (HTS). He appreciated the sustained efforts put in by them in maintaining a healthy Flying environment.

The Air Marshal also inspected and inaugurated the newly constructed Communication & Cyber building which would further enhance the overall operational capabilities of the Base.