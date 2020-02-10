Aindrita Ray’s eye now on web series

The popularity of web series is growing. Star artists are focusing on the digital platform. The Kannada film industry has been in the air for a while now. Also quietly, Sandalwood actress Aindrita Ray is making her first appearance on the web series.

But, it is not Kannada. Instead in ‘The Casino’ ready in Hindi. Yes, Aindrita has been involved in many films and is playing a key role in that gap in Hindi, ‘The Casino’ web series.

They are already filming it and awaiting its release. As such, ‘The Casino’ is a web series getting ready in suspense thriller style. It will air in 10 episodes, with Hardik Gajjar as the action-cut actor himself.

Karan Veer Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey and Mandan Karvi are on the mainland along with Aindrita Ray. The entire team has left for Nepal in the near future and several episodes have been completed. The web series will air on G5 on April 10.