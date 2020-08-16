stateTOP NEWS

Aim to reduce coronavirus infection rate to 5%: G Jagadeesha

IBC Office August 16, 2020
Udupi

“Public is concerned that coronavirus infection is increasing in the district. But we have not lost control. Instead, as the rate of testing is more, number of infections have increased,” said deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha.

 

The DC further said, “In the beginning we used to get 100 people infected, when we used to conduct test on 500 people. Now we have increased the numbers to 2,500 so the number of infected people is more in that context. We have increased the number of tests in order to break the chain of infection.

“The positive cases which was 25% last month is reduced to 10% now. Our aim is to bring it further down to 5%. Cooperation of public is needed for the same.

 

“Last month we used to get symptoms of Covid-19 in more than 50% infected people. Now that has gone down to 10%. ICU beds and oxygen beds are in sufficient numbers and there is no need for citizens to feel concerned.

 

“According to the guidelines of the government, area of work, offices and factories cannot be sealed down. We only sanitize the place and compulsorily put primary contacts in quarantine. District administration is not following a policy of discrimination in this respect,” he said.

