AI can’t replace humans in setting goals: Narayan Murthy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will not make humans obsolete as it cannot set goals like humans do, NR Narayana Murthy, chairman emeritus and co-founder of Infosys, said on Friday. Murthy was answering a question during the third edition of The Future of Learning conference (FoL) held at the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB).

The two-day conference – Learning to Learn, Unlearn and Relearn: Flourishing in the Age of Disruptions and Innovations – was co-chaired by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy of Symbiosis Institute of Hyderabad asked Murthy if AI would prove to be a threat to the relevance of human beings. “So much has been spoken about AI. We must understand that it is not the ultimate thing. Because no computer can do one thing that a human can do, which is defining a goal,” Murthy responded. He added that humans will continue to be relevant as long as they use their brain to define aspirational goals and new ways of doing things.

Murthy also shared some insights on what needs to change in our education system. “I remember asking simple questions to candidates, who’d have just graduated in computer science, but they wouldn’t know the answers. They would say that since exam got over a few months ago, they don’t remember anything,” he said. Murthy said most of them memorise, write exams, get good marks and forget what they learnt.

Former president APJ Abdul Kalam was wrong about India becoming a superpower in 2020, Murthy said at the event. “Kalam was a good man, but in this particular case he was obviously wrong. He was a good friend and I used to tell him that he was just making this statement, but there is no relevance.”