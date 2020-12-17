BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Agri, pharma exports grows during COVID-19 pandemic: Commerce Secy

IBC News Bureau December 17, 2020
0 64 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Exports of sectors such as agriculture and pharmaceuticals have recorded significant growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is a need to sustain this, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Thursday. He said that all the signs are there which reflects that India will come back to pre-COVID levels.

”As far as exports are concerned, some sectors have done wonderfully well. Even during the slowdown, agriculture exports and pharmaceutical exports went up,” he said at an event organized by industry body PHDCCI. But certain ”other sectors have not done so well in the recovery phase and we need to sustain the sectors which have done well in this period,” he added.

He added that there is a need to focus on those sectors which have not done well so that they recover at least initially to the pre-COVID levels. Further, he said that there is a need to immediately exploit short-term opportunities. ”There is a medium to long-term opportunities, where we need to enhance our capacities, create new capacities,” he added.

India’s exports dipped 8.74 percent on a yearly basis in November to USD 23.52 billion on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals, and gems and jewelry.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 17, 2020
34

CM B S Yediyurappa unveils ambitious ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’ plan

December 17, 2020
32

Modi reopens rail link from Haldibari to B’desh’s Chilahati

December 17, 2020
168

PM Modi ‘worried’ about Wistron iPhone plant violence: CM BSY

December 17, 2020
82

Pvt school teachers stage protest, demand to be paid

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker