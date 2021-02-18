‘Aggrieved by media trial’: Disha Ravi seeks action against 3 English channels

Disha Ravi, the 22-year-old climate activist arrested by the Delhi police, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking that no investigation material related to the FIR (first information report) against her is leaked by the police or the state government. Disha was arrested by Delhi police on Saturday under controversial circumstances, after she was flown from Bengaluru to Delhi without a transit remand.

According to documents, she has further sought a direction from the High Court seeking action be taken against TV channels like News 18, India Today and Times Now so that they do not publish contents/ extracts of any alleged private chats, including those over WhatsApp. She has said that reports on TV channels have severely aggrieved her and the same amounts to media trial.

When the public prosecutor on February 14 alleged that Disha was part of a “larger conspiracy” against the Indian government, with links to Khalistani separatists, Disha made her own submissions. She denied being part of any conspiracy and that she doesn’t know any such group.

Disha was booked for sedition by the Delhi police for editing a toolkit or a Google document sharing information about the farm laws protest, which was tweeted by international climate activist Greta Thunberg. Toolkits are documents that contain basic information on campaigns including tweet suggestions, hashtags, whom to tag on social media, etc. They are routinely used in social media campaigns by various organisations, including political parties. In connection with the same case, the Delhi police issued non-bailable warrants against Mumbai-based advocate Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk, following which both have been given protection from arrest after they moved the Bombay High Court.

The FIR by the Delhi police does not specifically mention Disha Ravi. It, however, mentions two other organisations — the Sikh Justice Front and the Poetic Justice Foundation — based outside India. The FIR stated that the toolkit “contains a detailed plan of a large conspiracy to wage an economic, social, cultural, and regional war against India”.

Disha has received support from across the country following her arrest. A protest was held in Bengaluru and Chennai by citizen groups condemning her arrest and calling for her release. Fake news had emerged on Wednesday distorting Disha Ravi’s name as Disha Ravi ‘Joseph’ and claiming that she is a Syrian Christian from Kerala. This information was reported to be false by her lawyers and friends.