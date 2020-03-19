After resident tests positive, apartment ensuring others remain safe

At a time where normal life has been thrown out of gear due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents of a Bengaluru apartment took it upon themselves to act responsibly once they got to know that a person living there had tested positive for COVID-19.

A message was immediately sent out to the rest of the residents, informing them of the situation, and initiating a lockdown for all others living there as a precautionary measure.

The message said that the person who had been infected was stable, and their family was in self-quarantine and healthy as well. Announcing a lockdown till March 22, residents were instructed to not move out and about, and not leave the apartment premises, to remain at home as much as possible, and if they want to take a walk within the property, to not stop and interact people from other homes.

It was also heartening to note that the apartment took into consideration the house helps and other staff who come in to work and their vulnerability to being infected. Acknowledging the same, the apartment asked for families to inform their staff – except nurses and medical assistants whose names and other details will have to be notified in advance – to not come to work for the next few days

LOCKDOWN & CONTAINMENT OF COVID19 VIRUS

Dear residents

It’s been confirmed to us that there has been one confirmed case of COVID19 Virus from [redacted].

Below is some information and guidelines to be followed by all residents and staff, please read carefully:

The entire property is being fumigated with the appropriate chemicals this afternoon, and we are doubling up on sanitizing all stairwells and lifts with regular intervals through the day. No one will be allowed in and out of the building until Sunday 22nd March. All house staff, drivers and cooks who come in from outside must be notified NOT to come in to work until the lockdown period is over. If you have incoming medical assistants/nurses, they will be permitted to enter on a daily basis, but you will have to notify us of their names and timings. They are required to be wearing a mask on arrival, and should be wearing gloves that they may discard at the gate, where they will be made to sanitize their hands. For all members of the community who do not have a live-in cook, and are unable to cook themselves, we are arranging for meals internally. These will be prepared by volunteers who have kindly offered to help during this period. Please reach out to us should you require assistance on this. For the next 2 days, all families must strictly self-quarantine themselves. This means not exiting the premises at all, and limiting your movements to within your own home. Walking around the building for exercise is ok, but do not walk with folks from other homes, only your family members or alone. You must wear a mask when doing so, and do not stop to chat with others. For individuals who have recently returned from abroad, you must not walk outside and stay within the house. We understand that you may need to stock up on supplies, we recommend ordering online for delivery. It will be dropped off at the front gate, from where you can pick it up. If any individuals are unable to order online or by phone, please reach out to us and we will help facilitate this. Residents, children and live-in staff must not be allowed to gather in the garden or other common areas. For people who do not have house help and require assistance, please reach out to the Committee members and we will find a way to solve your problem. If you have any infants or elders in the home, you should look at separating them in their own quarters/rooms as much as possible, with minimal contact. Should you find that you are experiencing a cold, sore throat, fever and coughing, do not panic. You must just ensure to seclude yourself from the rest of the family, and you can reach out to us for advice. Rushing to a hospital may not be necessary unless the illness is severe. But should you feel the requirement to go to the hospital, please notify us and we will help expedite this by ambulance.

13 Should anyone find out that they are affected by the COVID19 virus, please let the committee know immediately so we can help with required steps. Do not be afraid or ashamed to mention it, it is the biggest help that can be given, and all will appreciate it.

Please keep in mind that the confirmed case in the building is not the main issue we are dealing with, it is all the possible unidentified virus carriers amongst us. Any one of us can be potentially spreading the virus without knowing it, and for that reason precisely, we must isolate ourselves and act responsibly.

The Government and the BBMP are doing their part to contain the virus, but nothing will work unless every citizen proactively acts to make it all work. Mortality rates are very low, and the vast majority of affected people recover just fine, so we have no reason to panic, and every reason to be smart.

The apartment’s consideration and responsible behaviour come at a time when there are also reports of people running away from isolation, hiding their travel history, and apartment residents locking others inside their apartment due to the latter’s travel history. While such a restriction of movement and quarantine may not be possible for everyone, this is certainly a good example of cooperative and responsible behaviour given the pandemic.