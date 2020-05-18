After Jyothika and Keerthy, Anushka to have direct OTT release

Film industry has been impacted heavily by the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown which has caused the halting of shootings and indefinite postponement of Movie releases which has caused producers to take OTT route.

To mitigate financial pressures due to delay in releases, many producers have decided to release their movies directly on OTT and after Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhaal and Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, now Anushka’s next movie is set to have a direct OTT release skipping theatres.

Anushka’s multilingual movie Nishabdham/ silence, also starring Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey was supposed to release on April 2 but now has decided to release on OTT platform. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the movie’s streaming rights have reportedly been acquired by Amazon prime for a huge price, and the release date of the movie will be announced soon as per reports.