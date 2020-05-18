ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

After Jyothika and Keerthy, Anushka to have direct OTT release

IBC News Bureau May 18, 2020
0 52 Less than a minute

Film industry has been impacted heavily by the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown which has caused the halting of shootings and indefinite postponement of Movie releases which has caused producers to take OTT route.

To mitigate financial pressures due to delay in releases, many producers have decided to release their movies directly on OTT and after Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhaal and Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, now Anushka’s next movie is set to have a direct OTT release skipping theatres.

Anushka’s multilingual movie Nishabdham/ silence, also starring Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey was supposed to release on April 2 but now has decided to release on OTT platform. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the movie’s streaming rights have reportedly been acquired by Amazon prime for a huge price, and the release date of the movie will be announced soon as per reports.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

May 18, 2020
75

BFI introduces ‘special COVID-19 insurance cover’ for national campers

May 18, 2020
61

Was in the peak of my career when I got diagnosed with cancer: Yuvraj Singh

May 18, 2020
55

Virat Kohli ready to act in his biopic, want Anushka alongside

May 18, 2020
64

Cristiano Ronaldo set to resume training

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker