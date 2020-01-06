Advocates, Cops unite to clean up city lakes

Three judges, scores of lawyers and several police officers on Sunday joined forces on a lakeside, 25km from Bengaluru. The judges wielded no gavels, lawyers donned no black gowns and cops carried no lathis. For, they were busy cleaning up the 400-year-old Suragajakanahalli Kalyani in Anekal taluk.

Facing decades of neglect, the pond, believed to be built in 1603 AD, was filled with debris and bushes. Villagers of Suragajakanahalli had given up hope with several representations to revive the water body being ignored by the authorities.

But they woke to a pleasant surprise on Sunday morning, when judges, lawyers and police officials descended on the lakeshore with sickles and other equipment.

Nandeesh, a resident, who had been vocal in urging the authorities to clean up the pond, said he was surprised to see judges, lawyers and local police officers at work on the waterside. Soon, locals joined the 60-member team of visitors in cleaning up the pond.

Spread over 100ft by 100ft, the pond, according to legend, was built by a local chieftain in 1603 AD.

Awareness drive

Anekal sub-inspector D Muralidhara said the drive was part of the court’s legal awareness programme and police’s crime prevention month. “We are now planning clean up Anekal Lake on January 26 to mark Republic Day,” he added.

The taluk court’s principal civil judge Gokula K, additional civil judges Ramprashanth MN and Santhosha Kumar Daivajna took part in the cleanup drive.