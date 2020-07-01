Advancing Academic Extra-Curriculars: Speech and Debate India hosts first of itskindOnlineNational Debate Tournament

Watch the Broadcast Premiere live on Sunday, 12th July 2020 – Students will be honored as ‘Speech and Debate India’s 2020 National Champions’

1st July 2020, India: The tools required for online education have been steadily progressing over the past decade. However, it is only during the COVID-19 pandemic that they have accelerated to the forefront. Speech and Debate India – a life changing Journey backed by Research,with fun courses and thrilling competitive events forgrade 1 to 12 students, believes we are at an inflection point in how to deliver globally proven pedagogical advances to empowerour talented children across the countryto compete in rigorous academic extra-curriculars online, while collaborating and learning together.

To advance their stance on online extra-curricular learning, Speech and Debate India will broadcast the National Debate Tournament online on Sunday, 12thJuly, 2020wherein High School students will debate,‘Reimagining Global Education.’Consecutive two-year Debate Champion in the State of Illinois, USA in the late 1980’s and the Founder of Speech and Debate India, Mr. Rajiv Kacholiaexplains,“Speech and Debate India leverages technology and our unique pedagogy to help kids learn to debate, while debating to learn and think critically about global issues and relevant content. The National Debate Tournament inauguraltopic aims to deeply engage the education system’s customers – students – to join a conversation on how global k-12 schools canbe reimagined to optimize for Creativity, Collaboration, Critical Thinking, Happiness, and Societal Impact. Over2 months, teams have been researching innovations and formulating plans for future k-12 schools. The judging criteria evaluates teamson their creativity, collaboration, and use of evidence and logic to persuasively communicate ideas.”

Open tostudents across Elementary, Middle, and High School Divisions, the National Debate Tournament, will be featuringIndia’stop two teams,advancingbycompeting in an unprecedented 20 rounds of competitive debates with eliminations in each of 4 prior weekends amongstudents from top schools across the country.

The 6 finalists for the National Debate Tournament are:

TEAM 1: Affirmative TEAM 2: Rebuttal Student School Student School ShivaniShrotri EcoleMondiale World School Maahir Jain JamnabaiNarseeInternational School SakshamSood Cathedral and John Connon School Jash Jain BD Somani International School AryamanMurdeshwar American School of Bombay Pratham Dave DY Patil International School

The finalists have been selectedover an intensive 3 month period by conducting multiple Regional Tournaments with students debating the Economic and Healthcare needs of India in response to COVID-19, as well as Qualifier rounds debating Reimagining Global Education, with more than 400 Indian students from Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Dubai, Hyderabad, Indore, London, Mumbai, New York,and others. Moreover, to help provide very detailed preparation for the National Tournament, Speech and Debate India introduced a supplementary live online tournamenttraining course,which met in smaller groups daily over 4 weeksin live online classes featuring debate drills and topic analysison the future of Global Education. The course saw an overwhelming response and was oversubscribed at250%.

“Research demonstrates that debatersadvance inreading, writing, and life skills.We useexciting games and challenge our students to extend beyond their personal opinions andexplorealternative perspectives through rigorous analysis and discussion. Children dive into topics, become self-motivated to read and process information faster, whileaspiring to formulate creative ideassupported by evidence-based reasoning,” Mr. Kacholia further describes.

Free registration to attend the one of its kind National Tournament High School Debate event online,Sunday, 12thJuly, 2020,isnow open for all students, parents and educators.

About Speech and Debate India:

Speech and Debate India combines core academic and life skills to empower students with confidence, adaptability, and an edge to succeed amidst a rapidly changing world. An engaging and rigorous U.S. curriculum is taught exclusively by U.S. faculty to foster each child’s creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and leadership skills, to magnify their voice.

Speech and Debate India was inspired bythe childhood passion ofFounder and two time U.S. State Debate Champion and Stanford University alumnus, Mr. Rajiv Kacholia. Mr. Kacholia has developed a unique pedagogy to advance debate and life skills naturally through an augmented version of the most rigorous and evidence-based format, policy style cross-examination debate. Speech and Debate India is a life changing Journey backed by Research, for grade 1-12 gifted students through fun courses and thrillingevents.

