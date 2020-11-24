Adopting a government school is a social responsibility: CM BSY

The idea of adopting and developing schools and various organizations and organizations of society, including representatives of the society, is the first in the country and will inspire others, said CM BS Yeddyurappa.

At the Adoption Ceremony of the Government Schools under the auspices of the Department of Public Education and Comprehensive Education Karnataka at Vidhanasudha Banquet Hall, the school delivered letters of adoption to the adoption agencies. He said that the community is working with the government to develop schools and it is a unique idea which will lead to the all-round development of government schools.

Adopting a government school is a social responsibility. Representatives for the first time in the country have adopted a government school and come up with development. At least once a month after adoption by a government school, visit those schools. Notice how the adopted school developed. We are the first state to offer such a program. He said other countries in the country should watch the event.

The adoption of at least three schools during their tenure as members of the state legislature and legislature, as announced in the 2020-21 budget. He added that it is indeed commendable that 34 state and private universities, academia and media institutions in the state are involved in the adoption program, including developing through their legislators’ Regional Development Fund.

This program will inspire the rest of the community to adopt and develop the school in Tamur, which is a model program in the country. Not only do they adopt schools, they also regularly visit the school and call on the parents of the children to tell them the importance of education and the motivation for the all-round development of the school.

Development of Government Schools Similar to Private Schools:

Even the wage laborers enroll their children in private schools and earn a percentage of their income. Filling the 20s with a fee. They are putting their children into government schools and that is about half that. 20 money can be used for other things in their family. In this regard, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S. Sivakumar said that community involvement in developing government schools as private schools is indeed very special. Suresh Kumar said.

There are 53,000 government schools in the state. As more than 85 children rely on government schools for primary and secondary education, their involvement in society requires active involvement, which will be greatly facilitated by the adoption plan. The community was involved in the development of the school in Tamur and developed a school in the village of Daddalakadu in Bantwal taluk, citing the villagers retaining it. Minister Suresh Kumar, who recently compiled his book ‘Ordinary People Extraordinary Teachers’ in English, studied why the government schools should be developed.

On this occasion, Minister Suresh Kumar received the adoption certificate for the development of five government schools in their constituency.

Who’s Government School Adoption:

CM Yeddyurappa has adopted 10 government schools in Shikaripuram while DCM Govinda Karajola 5, Sriramalu 5, and Suresh Kumar 5 have adopted government schools in their constituency.

Dharmasthala VV 10 schools, MLC Nanjundegowda 5, Mysore Chancellors 10 schools, Rajiv Gandhi VV Kulapathi 10, Rani Chennamma VV school, Tumkur VV 10 school, Vishweshwaraiah VV Belgaum 10 and Adi Chunchanagiri VV schools have been adopted.