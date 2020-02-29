Aditya Roy Kapur joins Pragya Kapoor for a good cause

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Mohit Suri‘s ‘Malang’ and received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film. His onscreen chemistry with Disha Patani garnered love from the masses.

Well, Aditya is not just a fantastic actor but also a good human being. And for a good cause, the actor will be the chief guest for producer Pragya Kapoor‘s initiative.

In a tree plantation drive, they will be planting 150 trees. Talking about joining Pragya’s initiative Aditya said, “Doing our bit for the environment is the need of the hour. I feel amazed to see how Pragya has been so involved in making the environment better for all and I feel glad to join her for this initiative. I feel happy that I can do my bit for creating awareness by supporting such a wonderful cause. I have worked with Abhishek and Pragya in the past and I am glad to be back with them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya will next feature in Anurag Basu‘s ‘Ludo’ along with Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and more. The film will reportedly hit the theatres in April 2020.