Aditya and Aditi Prabhudeva team up for thriller called D

The New Year saw a film launch for Aditya and Aditi Prabhudeva. The duo will be seen in a thriller titled D that will be directed by S Narayan. The title of the film was launched on New Year’s day by Challenging Star Darshan.

Aditya says, “This is the best way I could have imagined my new year to start. We had a title launch, following which we began shooting for the film. We will be shooting in Bengaluru for the first schedule.”

About the film, he says, “This is a revenge thriller, which will have shades of a family entertainer that S Narayan is known for. I must add, though, that this is going to be much different from all of his usual films, which makes it exciting for all of us. This film will have a lot of action too. We shot for scenes with Aditi and she is a good performer. I’m looking forward to working with her.”

Aditya says that the team wants to keep the rest of the information about the film closely guarded. “As for the title D, there’s a lot of ambiguity and we want to keep it that way. With Darshan launching, people have been trying to wonder if D is D Boss or Dasa or Darshan or whether it is Deadly, which is associated with me. I’m happy everyone’s guessing.”