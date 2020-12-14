Actress Sanjana Converts To Islam: Complaint Against Moulvi

Actress Sanjana Galrani is facing another hardship after she was jailed for three months in a drug dealing case. A lawyer in Bangalore has filed a complaint alleging that actress Sanjana was forcibly converted to Islam.

A complaint has been lodged at the Cottonpet police station against Darul Ulam Shawalilullah of Tanari Road, alleging that Sandalwood actress Sanjana was forcibly converted to Islam from Hinduism. Lawyer Amritesh has filed a complaint against Maulvi.

According to the complaint, actress Sanjana was converted to Islam from Hinduism on 09 October 2018. He has also been renamed “Mahira”. It was also issued a certificate renamed the document. But the FIR has been documented as a forcible act against the wishes of the actress.

Cottonpet Police has sought legal advice on the matter and decided to take further action.

Actress Sanjana is a cardiologist. A photo of himself allegedly married to Aziz took to social media a few days ago. There are reports that Sanjana Islam was converted to Islam.

In the meantime Sanjana who is out of jail is resting in a resort near Yelahanka.