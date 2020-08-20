Actress Neetha Ashok’s look from Phantom revealed

Actress Neetha Ashok will be seen playing Aparna Ballal aka Panna in the Sudeep-starrer Phantom. The look poster for the actress’s character was released today and shows the actress with a camera in her hand. The film has already generated a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. Makers of the film have been releasing look posters for the characters of the film.

Earlier this week, on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, the team revealed the much anticipated look poster of Sudeep as Vikranth Rona. On Nirup Bhandari’s birthday, the team revealed the look and the name of his character in the film, Sanjeev Gambhir, who is also known as Sanju, as per Sudeep’s post.

Sources from within the team say that it is Sudeep himself who has taken charge of the promotional activities of this film and he has been curating all the videos, pictures and posters that have been released to the public eye till now. The team has been shooting some intriguing action sequences, apparently, and those who have seen the rushes are very thrilled about it.

Earlier Sudeep has shared glimpses from the film, which show him in a jungle setting on a boat. Fans have been loving the looks of each characters that have been unveiled so far and cannot wait to watch the film. The film resumed shooting in Hyderabad a few weeks back with all safety measures in place.