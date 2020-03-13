Actress Khushbu reveals salary details of actor Vijay on Twitter

After Income Tax officials conducted a raid at actor Vijay‘s residence last month with regard to his remuneration for his last release ‘Bigil’, yesterday, the Income Tax official arrived once again to remove the Prohibition order which was issued last month.

He is currently in news for his upcoming film, ‘Master’. It is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Now, the latest report is that Vijay received a salary hike of more than 50 percent of ‘Bigil’ for ‘Master’.

Actress Khusbu took to her Twitter handle to share the information with her fans.

She wrote that the Investigation Department has released the salary details of actor Vijay. Vijay has earned Rs 50 crore for ‘Bigil’ and Rs 80 crore for ‘Master’. She also added that the actor has formally paid taxes for the film.

Khushbu shares a good friendship with actor Vijay. She is often seen praising the actors in her interviews.

Meanwhile, the audio launch of ‘Master’ is to be held grandly in Chennai on March 15. The film, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Earlier, two songs from the film ‘Kutti Story’ and ‘Vaathi Coming’ were released and they have been receiving good response from the audience. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, ‘Master’ has an enormous star cast that includes Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, and Andrea Jeremiah amongst others.