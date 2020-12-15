Actress Annanya Dey to play a ghost in her Kannada debut

After working in the Tamil film industry, Mumbai-based actress Annanya Dey is all set to make her debut in Sandalwood with BS Sanjay‘s film Honeymoon in Bangkok. The actress plays a ghost in the horror comedy and says that she had a ball while shooting for the film. “I play a ghost in the film who is after young men. Though I play a ghost, it’s a comedy that will leave audiences in splits,” says the actress, who has acted in Hindi serials like Jab Jab Behaar Aaye, Yeh Aashique and more.

The film, which also has Vivek, Anu Gowda and Preksha among others, has majorly been shot in Bangkok is slated for a release next year. “The film shooting is complete and I am looking forward to its release. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Sanjay sir. He is a great director to work with and guided me throughout,” says the actress, who is trained in Bharatanatyam as well.

What’s next for her? The actress who was in Bengaluru recently shares how she fell in love with the city and would love to work in more Kannada films. “I would love to work in more Kannada films. I am in talks for a Telugu and Tamil film as well and would love to explore more films in Sandalwood,” the actress signs off.