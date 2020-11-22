Actress Anjali joins Shivarajkumar’s next with Vijay Milton

After the muhurat of Vijay Milton’s next was held recently, it is now being reported that the team has finalised on its heroine. According to a report by an English daily, actress Anjali will be seen starring opposite Shivarajkumar in Shivappa. Producer Krishna Sarthak said that though the team was in talks with a few heroines, they have finalised on Anjali.

The actress who is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, made her debut in Sandalwood with Honganasu and was also seen in Rana Vikrama opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. “If all goes as per plan, she will be joining the team in the first schedule, which begins on November 23,” Krishna was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the film has already generated a lot of buzz with its stellar star cast. Apart from Shivarajkumar, Dhananjaya, Pruthvi Ambaar and Shashikumar, it is also reported that actress Umashree is on board and will be seen in a key role. Shivarajkumar had earlier in the week shared a picture saying, “Back to work for my new film (sic).”

The action-packed commercial entertainer will be Shivanna’s 123 project and Shivanna will be seen sporting three looks for the film. The team is set to begin shooting with scenes that feature Pruthvi and Shivarajkumar as Dhanajaya will join the team on November 25. Anoop Seelin will be seen composing music for the film.