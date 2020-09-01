Actor Vidyullekha Raman engaged to entrepreneur Sanjay

Actor Vidyullekha Raman aka Vidyu has shared the news of her engagement to Sanjay, a fitness consultant and an entrepreneur who runs Keto Chennai that specialises in selling keto and vegan gourmet products. The actor, who made her debut with Gautham Menon’s Neethane En Ponvasantham in 2012, shared a few photographs from an intimate ceremony that was held earlier on August 26.

“We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil’ ray of sunshine & we couldn’t be more grateful for the love we received,” she wrote. “We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come,” she added.

Vidyu wore a beige coloured outfit with floral prints for the traditional ceremony and then changed into a baby pink outfit later. Sanjay was seen wearing a blue shirt for the ceremony, following which he changed into a black and burgundy outfit.