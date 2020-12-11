Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani gets conditional bail after 3 months

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, who is i judicial custody in connection with the Sandalwood drug case. The Karnataka High Court granted bail to the actor on medical grounds. It has been over two months since the actor was lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Sanjjanaa Galrani was accused by the Central Crime Branch of procuring and supplying drugs to people who attended high-profile parties in Bengaluru.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar issued the bail order on the condition of executing a bond worth Rs 3,00,000 and two sureties of the same amount. She has to appear before the police once in a month and cooperate with the investigation.

The court had earlier in November ordered a thorough medical check-up from Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru after actor Sanjjanaa Galrani applied for bail the second time. Her earlier bail application was rejected by the High Court on November 3.

The Central Crime Branch officers arrested Sanjjanaa Galrani on September 8, after conducting a search and seizure operation at her residence in Indiranagar. Prior to her arrest, actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on September 4 along with party organiser Viren Khanna. The CCB’s probe began after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people hailing from Kerala, who were living in Bengaluru, and were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

As reported earlier, even though the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police has made high-profile arrests, they might not be able to make a watertight case in the absence of material evidence, and will have to depend entirely on electronic evidence. Viren Khanna, alleged drug peddlers Loum Pepper Samba, Rahul Tonse, Prashanth Ranka and Niyaz were among the others who have been arrested.

In connection with the same case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, along with other co-accused, on the charges of money laundering.