Regina Cassandra cheated fans with her birthday post

Popular actress Regina Cassandra on her 30th birthday treated thousands of fans with an interesting Insta post. Fans and well-wishers congratulated the actress on her special day and in reply, Regina Cassandra posted a new photo of herself on her Instagram page and thanked everyone for their greetings and blessings. She had also mentioned in the bottom to swipe left for nudes. Netizens who rushed to see the nude pictures of Regina Cassandra got cheated as all of those photos were taken when the actress was a child.

Even though it’s a disappointment, fans are pleased to see the cute childhood pictures of Regina Cassandra. She also liked the way fans trolled her for it, and shared some memes on her Instagram stories. Regina Cassandra, who made her debut in Tamil cinema with the film ‘Kanda NaalMudhal’ continues to rock with her big-screen performances. Regina Cassandra’s ‘NenjamMarappathillai’, ‘Party’, and ‘Chakra’ are ready for release and she also keeps herself busy in Telugu and filming for several films.