Actor Nithiin ties knot to his long-term girlfriend Shalini

Actor Nithiin got married to Shalini, his longtime girlfriend, on Sunday at 8.30 pm at the Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad. The excited groom took to Twitter to announce his wedding and also shared some lovely pictures from the ceremony.

“Mothanikioka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu! Need all your blessings and love,” he wrote. This translates to “Finally I have become a household man”, a common Telugu phrase used to indicate that a person is married.

In the pictures that are being widely circulated, Nithiin and Shalini can be seen in gorgeous wedding attire with smiles on their faces. Nithiin was wearing a red coloured lalchi pyjama with golden flowers on it, while Shalini was seen wearing a golden silk saree.

Earlier, the actor’s team announced that the wedding will take place only in the presence of family members and a few close friends as there is a limit of 50 guests at the wedding, as per the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The priest was seen wearing a mask while neither the bride nor the groom was wearing one.

Marking the occasion, the Rang De team surprised Nithiin and released a fun teaser of the film. “With best wishes to our hero Nithiin and his real-life heroine, Shalinigaru… here is a special gift from team RangDe to commemorate the happy occasion. A happy married life to both of you!” they tweeted.

Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the past several years. She is an MBA graduate who studied in the United Kingdom (UK). The couple had initially planned a destination wedding in Dubai on April 15, but as coronavirus played spoilsport, the wedding took place in Hyderabad.