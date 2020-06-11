ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Actor Jagesh Mukati passes away

IBC News Bureau June 11, 2020
0 34 Less than a minute

Actor Jagesh Mukati, who played Vipul in the 2014 movie ‘Hasee Toh Phasee,’ has died.
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Ambika Ranjankar shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.
Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Ranjankar shared a picture along with the late actor.
“Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour …gone too soon..May your soul attain sadgati…Jagesh you will be missed dear friend,” her caption read.
Jagesh Mukati worked in television shows like ‘Amita Ka Amit’ and ‘Shree Ganesh.’ He was also featured in many Gujarati shows and plays.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

June 11, 2020
44

Malls, eateries limping back to life as city moving towards normalcy

June 11, 2020
41

‘If released, she may abscond’: court while rejecting Amulya Leona’s bail plea

June 11, 2020
82

Techie gives Triple Talaq to wife on phone

June 11, 2020
71

‘Temporary premises to be designated for producing accused first time after arrest’

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker