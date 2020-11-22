Activists continue protest against Maratha Development Authority, Vatal Nagaraj arrested

Protest against the proposed Maratha Development Authority by chief minister B S Yediyurappa is continuing at the Mysuru Bank Circle in the city under the leadership of pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.

Pro-Kannada activists have resorted to a series of protests. Vatal Nagaraj warned the state government that fierce protests throughout the state will continue till the order to form Maratha Development Authority is withdrawn.

The pro-Kannada activists carried out black flag demonstration at the Mysuru Bank Circle of the city. Police arrested Vatal Nagaraj.

Addressing the protesters, Vatal Nagaraj said, “Under no circumstances our fight will stop. On Monday we will protest in Ballari, on Tuesday in Koppal. On November 28 we will have a protest in an unprecedented scale earlier at Mysuru Bank Circle. No one can stop the bandh call given on December 5. The series of protests will continue against the formation of Maratha Authority. Many organizations have expressed their support to our bandh call.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sa Ra Govindu said, “We are protesting against the state BJP government by holding black flags on behalf of Kannada Okkuta. We appeal to each and evey Kannadiga that under any strict action or pressure, the bandh that is planned on December 5 will not stop. We have got lots of support already for the bandh on December 5. People of whole Karnataka are with us.”

Govindu further said, “The protest will continue on Monday in Ballari. Those who do not support this fight, will have to bear the brunt of Kannadigas. But we do not want untoward incidents. We will take everyone into confidence and fight unitedly.”

“Narayana Gowda, Praveen Shetty, president of transport leaders’ group and hotel owners’ association are not different when it comes to this protest. We all have to fight unitedly. On December 5, the protest will be held from 6 am to 6 pm,” said Govindu.

Several pro-Kannada activists and organisations led by Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha supremo Vatal Nagaraj have called for a statewide bandh on December 5, condemning the state government’s decision to form the Maratha Community Development Board.

At least a dozen pro-Kannada activists, including famous film producer and Rajkumar Fans’ Association chief Sa Ra Govindu met on Friday and passed a unanimous resolution that they will go ahead with the bandh call given by them on December 5.

“We are coming under a single banner – Federation of Kannada Associations – to give a call for a statewide bandh on December 5,” Nagaraj had said after the meeting.