‘ACT-1978’ completes 25 successful days at the box-office

‘ACT-1978‘ has been a revelation of sorts for Kannada Cinema in recent times. Directed by Manso Re, the film broke some of the conventional barriers the industry is used to and grabbed everyone’s attention through its content’s originality alone.

As one of the first films to release in the “post-pandemic” scenario, ‘ACT-1978’ was instrumental in its own little ways in getting people to talk about visiting cinema halls again. Along with that, the film’s been lauded by critics, audiences, many industry insiders, and several public figures (including Bengaluru’s DCP Nisha James and MLA Sowmya Reddy) for its relevance in today’s times.

Well, the good stuff doesn’t end here. ‘ACT-1978’, as of today, has completed 25 successful days at the box-office and is a bona fide hit in every regard. A new poster design to mark the 25 days is now being circulated on social media. Director Mansore too shared the news on his Twitter feed and thanked the audience along with some of the key celebrities who had backed the film at the time of release.

‘ACT-1978’s’ principal cast includes Yajna Shetty, Pramod Shetty, B. Suresha, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Bhat, Sudha Belawadi, and many other talented actors.

In other news, director Mansore will soon begin work on his epic historical film on the first Tuluva Queen Abbakka which is being slated to be simultaneously made in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film will most likely release in 2023.