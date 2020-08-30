Acharya to release on 9th April 2021

On the special occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 65th birthday, the makers of upcoming social message oriented movie Acharya revealed the motion poster of the film, which grabbed several eyeballs. Last year, Chiranjeevi announced that he will be teaming up with director Koratala Siva for an action entertainer and currently duo are working together for Acharya which has Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role. The reports are coming that the release date of Acharya is locked for this film. Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Acharya will be hitting the screens on 9th April next year.

The sources say that Chiranjeevi reportedly asked Koratala Siva to get the film Acharya ready by then and taking care that there will be no further delays. If everything will go as per plan, Acharya will be released on 9th April 2021.

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of a social reformer in the film Acharya. The film is produced by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company whereas it has the music by Mani Sharma. Acharya also marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Siva.