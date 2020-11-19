INTERNATIONALTOP NEWS
Abu Dhabi With tensions running high between the United Arab Emirates and its petroleum allies, Saudi Arabia and Russia, Abu Dhabi considers the idea of leaving OPEC plus, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Thursday, citing its sources. This step was not in line with the UAE’s policy, as the country has stayed away from public conflicts for a long time, preferring to address issues quietly behind closed doors, the news outlet reported, adding that it was unclear yet whether the warning was “a maneuver to force a negotiation over production levels, or represents a genuine policy debate.” The relations between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi escalated since the late summer, when the UAE increased its oil output beyond the OPEC+ quota envisaged in the deal, prompting warnings from Saudi Arabia. The situation has deteriorated by now in light of the UAE’s rising backlash on the distribution of production targets, which the country’s government considers unfair. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the UAE officials have not announced in public its intent to withdraw from the organisation. According to the agency, reports on the UAE’s exit from OPEC+ have appeared in very challenging circumstances, as any internal disputes may undermine the already fragile oil market against the backdrop of the long-standing coronavirus pandemic that threatens oil demand. Along with these developments, the UAE Energy Ministry said on Wednesday that it had reached a 126-per cent compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal in October by reducing its production level by 153,000 barrels per day. Earlier in the week, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee discussed the situation in the oil market amid the second wave of the pandemic, as well as the feasibility of increasing the alliance’s production from 2021 under prevailing conditions. It made no recommendation, although a day earlier, OPEC+ experts recommended that ministers consider maintaining the current production restrictions for the first quarter or for the first half of 2021. The final decision is expected to be made at the annual OPEC+ ministerial meeting, scheduled for December 1.
Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday urged the citizens to practice what he termed as “quiet dining”, in a bid to curb the surging COVID-19 cases in the country.
Japanese Prime Minister at a briefing said, “I recognize that we are on the highest alert… I would like to ask everyone to have quiet dining.”
Suga’s messgae comes after Japan on Wednesday registered an all-time single day high of 2,201 COVID-19 cases, NHK reported. The capital city of Tokyo also registered its highest ever number with 493 new cases.
“We believe that the situation is extremely worrying. We ask the public to wear masks, avoid the three risk factors [confined non-ventilated rooms, large crowds and close contact], and take the basic measures against infection as carefully as possible,” Sputnik quoted Suga as saying.
“[Experts] point to high risk of infection during food consumption,” he added.
Till October, less than 1,000 cases were reported each day. Now the cases has been steadily growing.