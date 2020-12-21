Abijeet Duddala announced as winner of ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu 4

Telugu actor Abijeet Duddala on Sunday emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. He took home the winner’s trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The grand finale of the show saw Tollywood star Chiranjeevi as a special guest. Abijeet is known for his debut Telugu film Life is Beautiful, directed by Shekar Kammula. He was considered one of the strongest contestants on this season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4; he was nominated for eviction several times, but eventually won the show through the support of his fans.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants. As in the third season, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was also hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. The five contestants who ended up as finalists in season 4 were Abijeet, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan and Akhil Sarthak.

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni announced that the finalist had received 15.65 crore votes, while the finalists of season 3 received eight crore votes. Finally, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi announced Abijeet Duddala as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, with Akhil as the first runner-up.

Abijeet was awarded the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 trophy, a bike and Rs 25 lakh. After winning the title, Abijeet said, “I never imagined sharing the stage with Telugu film industry’s two big stars Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. I pay tribute to my audience for their love.” Akhil thanked the audience for voting for him and bringing him so far ahead in the show.