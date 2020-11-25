Abhishek Das is set to debut as a Sandalwood lead

Actor Abhishek Das, who was last seen on the silver screen in the movie Ambi Ning Vayassaytho in a supporting role, is making his debut as a Sandalwood hero, with the movie 14 Feb, directed by Pradeep Kumar. About the role, Abhishek shares, “I am quite thrilled that I am making my debut as a hero after all the controversies. I play the role of college student, Krishna Murthy. I will be having two breakups on Valentine’s Day, which is why the title is 14 Feb. The movie touches upon teenage relationships and reasons for breakups with a subtle message for both parents and youngsters. There are four female leads in the movie, all played by newcomers.

Talking about his recent ordeal in the Sandalwood drug scandal, Abhishek says, “I was called for inquiry because I had shared a photo of myself with Kishore Shetty, who has a connection with the drug scandal, on my social media pages. I had met him during the Dance Karnataka Dance television reality show and that was the last time I met him in 2014. The worst things started to come after the inquiry. I was in a discussion about a film project but the producer decided not to cast me as there was so much negative publicity around me.”

Though Abhishek lost a project, the Gattimela serial team welcomed him wholeheartedly, which gave the confidence to start working towards his dreams again. “I started my career as a dancer, then forayed to the small screen acting in serials. The competition is stiff in the industry and for a newcomer with no filmi background it is tough to get offers. I was worried about how my future would shape up and am fortunate that the Gattimela team welcomed me back. That helped me work with more focus and dedication during the toughest phase of my life.”